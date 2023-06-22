Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 959 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %
ABBV opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Read More
- Get a free research report on AbbVie from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.