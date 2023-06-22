Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 0.9% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $75,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

