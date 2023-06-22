Seneca House Advisors Has $1.59 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seneca House Advisors trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

