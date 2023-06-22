Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Shares of PG opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.71 and its 200-day moving average is $147.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

