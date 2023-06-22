Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Visa by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Visa by 29.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day moving average of $222.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $425.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

