Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE PFE opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

