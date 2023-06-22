Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 281,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

