Rebecca Morrow Sells 1,219 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $12,823.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73.

Snap Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.