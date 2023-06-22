Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of 8X8 worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,219,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 979,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 913.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGHT shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

8X8 Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.27. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.22 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

