Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Old Port Advisors cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.1% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Announces Dividend

Shares of UL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.