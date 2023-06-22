SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $466.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.42.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.