Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 160,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.