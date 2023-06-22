Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

