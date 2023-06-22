iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $103.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

