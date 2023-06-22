Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.94 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.76 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.