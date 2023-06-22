Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 747 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $321.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.93. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

