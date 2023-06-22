Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $28.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock opened at $146.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

