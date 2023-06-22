Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 22,597 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,597 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,304,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after buying an additional 1,018,023 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

