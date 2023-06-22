Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after purchasing an additional 258,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

