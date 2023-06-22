Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70 and a beta of 2.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.