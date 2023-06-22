Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

