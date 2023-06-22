Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Quadratic Capital Management LLC

Quadratic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,732,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 89.9% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned about 4.43% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $628,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 493,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 71,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

