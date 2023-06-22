Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $158.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day moving average of $151.28.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
