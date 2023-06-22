Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $728,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

