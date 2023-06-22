SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $37,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GMF opened at $99.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $107.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.