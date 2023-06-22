SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $37,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GMF opened at $99.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $107.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.60.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
