Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $71.92 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,029 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Ecolab worth $71,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $160.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $183.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

