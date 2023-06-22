Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,850 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $56,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CME Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 176,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,822,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.54. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $212.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.