Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,622 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $48,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.