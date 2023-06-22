Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,262 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

