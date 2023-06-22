Country Club Bank GFN Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.