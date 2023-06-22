Country Club Bank GFN Has $901,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.80 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

