Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after buying an additional 176,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,283,417,000 after buying an additional 94,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,319,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $289.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.02.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.