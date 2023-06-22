Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

BLK stock opened at $689.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $669.59 and its 200 day moving average is $690.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

