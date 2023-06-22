Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.53 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.28 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

