Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.91.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $456.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $464.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $452.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.