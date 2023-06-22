Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $219,000 in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NYSEARCA BKAG opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

