Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $653,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $450.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.03 and a 200-day moving average of $418.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

