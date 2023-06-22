Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 8,710 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,904,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,907,000 after buying an additional 2,465,178 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 31.9% during the third quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,827,000 after buying an additional 407,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $14,297,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

