Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ventas by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Insider Activity at Ventas

Ventas Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.