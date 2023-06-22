Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 24,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Fortive by 9.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

FTV opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $72.84.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

