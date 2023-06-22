Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 675 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

