Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,313 iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EWK stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Belgium ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

