Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.