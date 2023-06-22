Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.