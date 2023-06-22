Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,537,000. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 151,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.30. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

