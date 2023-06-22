Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,976,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after buying an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $605.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.25. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $644.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.