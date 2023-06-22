Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.