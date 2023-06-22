Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 703,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $141.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

