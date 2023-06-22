Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 215 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,856 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $169.79 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $152.88 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

