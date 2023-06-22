Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,520 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average of $191.65. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $287.85. The firm has a market cap of $721.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

